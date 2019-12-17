Video: LSU Fan’s Christmas Lights Display Is Going Viral

Over the weekend, LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow brought home the program’s second ever Heisman Trophy. Burrow won in a landslide, the biggest margin of victory in the history of the Heisman.

The Tigers quarterback gave an emotional address to the LSU faithful after winning the award. Although he’s played just two seasons at LSU, Burrow endeared himself to Tiger Nation.

That was ever more evident when a Christmas lights display showcased his name – well, kind of.

Earlier this season, Burrow took the field for Senior Night with a jersey that read “Burreaux” – an ode to the local fans. One family of LSU fans put together an incredible display, highlighted by Burrow’s name.

Check it out.

Can you believe they said we take Football too Serious in Louisiana…🙄

pic.twitter.com/LCk8WClNhf — Josh Lemoine (@LsuFBallTruth) December 17, 2019

The Tigers are headed to the College Football Playoff for a battle with Oklahoma. LSU enters as a heavy favorite, although the Sooners boast a high-flying offense as well.

Lincoln Riley and company have been there in the past, an experience this LSU program doesn’t have.

LSU dominated the SEC en route to the playoff, but will face its toughest test of the season on December 28. Oklahoma might not be feared as much as Alabama, but inexperience could come into play.

Can LSU find a way to win?