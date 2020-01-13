Video: LSU Fans Have Taken Over Bourbon Street Tonight

With only 80 miles separating the LSU campus from New Orleans – the site of tomorrow’s national title game – it would be pretty easy for the city to quickly fill up with fans clad in purple and gold. And that’s exactly what’s happened.

Video taken of the iconic Bourbon Street in NOLA show that LSU fans have filled the place to the brim. The LSU alumni band even showed up to perform some songs.

This isn’t the first time that LSU is competing for a national title in New Orleans of course. The Tigers won the 2004 Sugar Bowl, the 2008 BCS National Championship Game and several Sugar Bowl crowns in the city.

Of course, the city has also seen some LSU heartbreak too. The 2012 BCS National Championship Game springs to mind.

The LSU alum band has taken over Bourbon Street. Insane pic.twitter.com/meC3TGdAgC — Riley Morningstar (@RBMorningstar) January 12, 2020

LSU heads into tomorrow’s game as the favorite against the defending national champion Clemson Tigers.

Led by Heisman Trophy-winning QB Joe Burrow, LSU has the No. 1 offense in the country. But Clemson has the No. 1 defense, and held Ohio State to a season-low 23 points in the Fiesta Bowl.

It’s hard to say who truly has the advantage – the dominating LSU offense or the experienced Clemson defense.

One thing’s for sure: Come game-time the crowd will certainly have a strong LSU presence.