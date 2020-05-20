Video: LSU Fans Troll Nick Saban While Passing By His Yacht

Last season was the first one in a while where LSU got the better of Nick Saban and Alabama, and Tiger fans are still enjoying it.

LSU hadn’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2011 before outlasting them in Tuscaloosa back in November. To make things even better, LSU went on to win the SEC and national titles.

One Tiger fan–a gentleman named PJ Pokomey whose Facebook says he’s an LSU alum–even went out of his way to troll Saban in South Florida recently. In a post on his Facebook page, Pokomey shared a video of himself on a boat driving past Saban’s yacht.

As Pokomey passed by, he blared the LSU fight song.

“I want to thank everyone for the birthday wishes! I had a great day. I love you all!” Pokomey wrote. “Best part of the day was trolling Nick Saban in South Beach Miami waiting on a bridge , he gave way to the national champs!”

Hey, when your favorite team goes 15-0 and wins it all, you’re allowed to talk some smack, even to an all-time great like Saban. And yes, you can do that even though Saban won a national championship at LSU back in 2003.

This year’s LSU-Alabama rivalry game is set for November 7 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Tigers haven’t won back-to-back meetings against the Crimson Tide since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.