Video: LSU Releases Epic National Title Game Hype Video

In just a few days the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers will take the field to fight for the College Football Playoff national title.

Clemson enters the game as the reigning national champion, but LSU enters as the favorite.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and the Tigers offense have been on fire all season. After head coach Ed Orgeron brought in former New Orleans Saints assistant Joe Brady in to work with the offense, the Tigers took off.

Perhaps the team’s best performance came in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma. Burrow torched the Sooners secondary to the tune of over 500 yards and eight total touchdowns.

Now the Tigers face their toughest test of the season. Before they go to war, though, the official LSU football Twitter account got fans fired up with an insane hype video.

Fans are ready to run through a brick wall after watching this video, narrated by Anthony Mackie.

Check it out.

A Swag You Have Never Seen

This Is Our Time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020

Clemson used an impressive comeback performance to take down Ohio State. The Buckeyes jumped out to an early 16-0 lead, but couldn’t hang on.

Dabo Swinney and company are looking for back-to-back titles. They’ll face their toughest test of the season against LSU’s high-flying offense.