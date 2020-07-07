Video: LSU Unveils First Look At Championship Ring

The LSU Tigers have plenty of bling to show off after a legendary 2019-20 season.

Ed Orgeron and Heisman-winner Joe Burrow led the Tigers to undefeated regular-season, earning the right to play in the SEC title game this past season. LSU demolished the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10, leading to a subsequent College Football Playoff bid.

It was much of the same script in the semi-final match-up. The fourth-seed Oklahoma Sooners were no match for the Tigers. Burrow tossed seven touchdowns in a 62-28 victory in the Peach Bowl.

The playoff win landed the Tigers in the national championship against Clemson. LSU capped off what was already a historic season with a 42-25 national championship win over Dabo Swinney’s Tigers. The three wins earned LSU three championship rings – one for the SEC title, one for the Peach Bowl win and the final for winning the national championship.

Take a look at LSU’s flashy, new bling in the video below.

Rings Fit For The Best Ever One Team. One Heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/LoCDyA7m7U — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 7, 2020

LSU’s projected 2020 starting quarterback Myles Brennan gave fans another look at the championship rings, as seen in the tweet below.

Dreams do come true. Onto the next pic.twitter.com/nmMJoVbyx7 — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) July 7, 2020

It’ll be tough for the Tigers to duplicate in 2020 what they were able to do last season. But many have doubted Orgeron before and it turned out to be a major mistake.

LSU won’t have Joe Burrow in 2020. But Myles Brennan seems more than capable of putting up big numbers this season – especially with Ja’Marr Chase out at receiver.

The LSU program seems poised for more championship runs in future years.