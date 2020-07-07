The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: LSU Unveils First Look At Championship Ring

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and LSU football celebrates winning the college football playoff national title.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit #7, and Patrick Queen #8 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers have plenty of bling to show off after a legendary 2019-20 season.

Ed Orgeron and Heisman-winner Joe Burrow led the Tigers to undefeated regular-season, earning the right to play in the SEC title game this past season. LSU demolished the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10, leading to a subsequent College Football Playoff bid.

It was much of the same script in the semi-final match-up. The fourth-seed Oklahoma Sooners were no match for the Tigers. Burrow tossed seven touchdowns in a 62-28 victory in the Peach Bowl.

The playoff win landed the Tigers in the national championship against Clemson. LSU capped off what was already a historic season with a 42-25 national championship win over Dabo Swinney’s Tigers. The three wins earned LSU three championship rings – one for the SEC title, one for the Peach Bowl win and the final for winning the national championship.

Take a look at LSU’s flashy, new bling in the video below.

LSU’s projected 2020 starting quarterback Myles Brennan gave fans another look at the championship rings, as seen in the tweet below.

It’ll be tough for the Tigers to duplicate in 2020 what they were able to do last season. But many have doubted Orgeron before and it turned out to be a major mistake.

LSU won’t have Joe Burrow in 2020. But Myles Brennan seems more than capable of putting up big numbers this season – especially with Ja’Marr Chase out at receiver.

The LSU program seems poised for more championship runs in future years.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.