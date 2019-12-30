Video: LSU’s Awesome Locker Room Celebration After Peach Bowl Win

When you blow out your opponent to reach the first national championship game for the first time in 12 years, you get to celebrate. LSU certainly did on Saturday night.

The Tigers routed Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, setting up a date with Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in two weeks. LSU hasn’t played for the national title in eight seasons and last won one in January 2008.

After the win, the Tigers’ locker room was fired up, with good reason.

Star safety Grant Delpit posted some footage of the festivities.

With all that celebrating behind them, LSU now turns its attention to preparing for Clemson. The defending national champs rallied to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl last night.

LSU and Clemson will meet on Monday, January 13 at 8 p.m. ET in New Orleans. ESPN will broadcast the game.