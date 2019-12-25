Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the NFL’s biggest stars, and LSU’s most-famous alums. As a special holiday gift to his alma mater, the four-time Pro Bowler has a message for the team and a fashionable gift for them.

On Wednesday, the LSU Football Twitter account posted a video message from OBJ in collaboration with Nike. OBJ sent his holiday wishes to the Tigers and called on them to take care of business against Oklahoma this weekend.

That message also included the reveal of his new Air Max 720 sneaker with an LSU colorway. OBJ revealed that he sent the team a few pairs to wear for their Peach Bowl tilt with the Sooners.

“What’s going on man, OBJ here,” he said. “Just checking in. Wanted to say Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas. I got a little gift for y’all coming. Some 720s. So make sure you all enjoy. Handle your business.”

That’s a nice message and an even nicer shoe.

According to Sole Collector, the LSU Nike Air Max 720 OBJ releases on December 28. It will be available via the SNKRS app and Nike Sportswear retailers for $200.

LSU heads into Saturday with the No. 1 team in the nation, a 13-0 record and an SEC title. And now they’ve got the best footwear too.