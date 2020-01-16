Video Shows The Reason For Odell Beckham’s Arrest Warrant

News broke earlier this morning that an arrest warrant is out for Browns wide receiver and LSU alum Odell Beckham Jr. over an incident in the Tigers locker room.

Video footage shared on social media by shows OBJ appearing to slap an officer on the backside.

Judging by the officer’s reaction, he didn’t take kindly to the Pro Bowl wideout touching him – even as a joke.

The New Orleans Police Department has reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. tied to the post-championship confrontation with an officer.https://t.co/ADMC9jZgJ1pic.twitter.com/CUUbN1BfoC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 16, 2020

Though even some of the LSU players seemed to realize the magnitude of what OBJ did in that moment. Jokingly or not, several players could be heard saying “Uh oh” as the officer turns and gives OBJ a mean look.

According to Paul Murphy of WWL, the New Orleans Police Department has confirmed that Beckham is now wanted for Simple Battery.

The NOPD now confirms Odell Beckham is wanted for Simple Battery. The charge stems from in incident in the LSU locker room at the dome after the Tigers won the national football championship. The Cleveland Browns and former LSU wide receiver allegedly spanked a police officer. — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) January 16, 2020

Simple battery is a misdemeanor offense in the state of Louisiana. But there are some potentially serious consequences.

As of 2018, Louisiana’s Simple Battery law carries a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, per Law.Justia.com.

It’s highly unlikely that OBJ will ultimately pay anything more than a fine, especially with his absence of a criminal record.

But with the NFL’s limited tolerance for off-the-field misbehavior, OBJ could be facing far stiffer punishment from the league in the weeks or months to come.