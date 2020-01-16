The Spun

Video Shows The Reason For Odell Beckham’s Arrest Warrant

Odell Beckham celebrates LSU's win vs. Clemson.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in the locker room with Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

News broke earlier this morning that an arrest warrant is out for Browns wide receiver and LSU alum Odell Beckham Jr. over an incident in the Tigers locker room.

Video footage shared on social media by shows OBJ appearing to slap an officer on the backside.

Judging by the officer’s reaction, he didn’t take kindly to the Pro Bowl wideout touching him – even as a joke.

Though even some of the LSU players seemed to realize the magnitude of what OBJ did in that moment. Jokingly or not, several players could be heard saying “Uh oh” as the officer turns and gives OBJ a mean look.

According to Paul Murphy of WWL, the New Orleans Police Department has confirmed that Beckham is now wanted for Simple Battery.

Simple battery is a misdemeanor offense in the state of Louisiana. But there are some potentially serious consequences.

As of 2018, Louisiana’s Simple Battery law carries a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, per Law.Justia.com.

It’s highly unlikely that OBJ will ultimately pay anything more than a fine, especially with his absence of a criminal record.

But with the NFL’s limited tolerance for off-the-field misbehavior, OBJ could be facing far stiffer punishment from the league in the weeks or months to come.


