Video Surfaces Of A Shirtless Coach O Going For A Jog

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron certainly isn’t going to let a worldwide pandemic stop him from getting his workouts in.

Coach O revealed in 2019 that he likes to run at high noon every day. The national title-winning head coach even has a nickname for the sun, calling it “Ray Baker.”

Orgeron explained his jogging routine to Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast. He gets that run in, rain or shine.

“At noon, yes. High noon. I say the heat is our friend,” Orgeron told Barstool Sports last year. “In order to be our friend, we need to spend time with it. And so, I run every day, we love practicing in the heat. We’ve had some hot days here in Louisiana, so we are going to be very well prepared.

“I want it to be my friend. But in order for it to be my friend, I have to spend time with it.”

Coach O has recently been getting in some running in Florida. A video surfaced on Saturday of a shirtless Orgeron jogging down the street. Some fans captured photos and videos of the jog.

Hey, good for Coach O. Few things, if any, are better for you right now than some good exercise.

LSU, meanwhile, will look to defend its national title this fall. The Tigers open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against UTSA.