Video Surfaces Of Classic Bo Pelini Sideline Outburst

Bo Pelini’s first year with the LSU Tigers isn’t going the way fans had hoped it would. Not only is the defense giving up a ton of points per game, the veteran defensive coordinator is starting to lose his cool.

During this afternoon’s game between Arkansas and LSU, the camera crew for SEC Network caught Pelini shouting at his players. It was a pretty animated conversation, albeit the players didn’t have much to say.

LSU gave up 14 points in the first half to Arkansas, which is actually better than usual. The defense has held Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks to 240 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Pelini’s defense has been playing much better in the second half, but his outburst on the sideline has overshadowed his players’ performances.

Here’s the video of Pelini yelling at his players:

Checking in on the Bo Pelini experiment… pic.twitter.com/eTrEpleOFL — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 21, 2020

Perhaps this tantrum from Pelini will spark an excellent half of football from his players. On the other hand, it’s still unclear as to why he felt the need to rip his defense on an afternoon where they’re actually playing well.

If Pelini really wanted to chew out his players, he should have berated them for giving up 48 points to Auburn.

We’ll see if LSU can finish off the deal and defeat Arkansas this afternoon.