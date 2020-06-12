Elite 2022 QB Walker Howard Announces Commitment To SEC Program

LSU’s 2019-20 success is starting to pay major dividends on the recruiting trail. Ed Orgeron and the Tigers may have lost Joe Burrow to the NFL this year, but their latest recruiting pickup should help ease the pain of his departure. Elite 2022 QB Walker Howard announced his pledge to LSU on Friday afternoon.

It was an easy decision for the four-star recruit. Walker’s dad, Jamie, played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992-95. Walker is also a Louisiana native. The connections to LSU run deep for the Howard family.

Considering Howard is a part of the 2022 class, there’s plenty of scouting left to be done. But for now, 247Sports‘ individual rating system pegs the LSU commit as the No. 3 pro-style QB and 62nd overall prospect in the 2022 cycle.

The four-star recruit posted a heartfelt commitment video, paying special tribute to his mother who passed away from cancer. Walker Howard’s commitment video can be found below:

The legacy recruit is a lean, athletic prospect. At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Howard still has a bit of growing left to do before taking on the SEC. But with another two years at the high school level, he still has time to hit the gym.

Howard has yet to start at the varsity level for his high school team, as he’s backed up new Louisiana Tech quarterback Caleb Holstein for the last two seasons. Even so, he’s been one of the most recruited prospects in the 2022 cycle.

LSU has bright days ahead with recruits like Howard heading to Baton Rouge.