Washington Makes Decision On Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss

Among the many superstars that featured prominently on the 2019 LSU Tigers was tight end Thaddeus Moss. The son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss spent his rookie NFL season with the Washington Football Team.

Unfortunately, it appears that Moss’ time in the nation’s capitol has come to an end. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Moss has been waived by Washington.

Moss went undrafted in 2020 despite posting 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns in his final year at LSU. He spent the season on injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation before the season.

Injuries plagued Moss throughout his college career. He missed the entire 2018 season at LSU due to a foot injury, but was granted a medical redshirt afterwards.

Also, notably, Randy Moss' son. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 9, 2021

Thaddeus Moss had only a limited impact for the LSU Tigers for most of their historic 2019 season. His real breakthrough performances came on the biggest stage though.

At the Peach Bowl against No. 4 Oklahoma, Moss four receptions for a career-high 99 yards and a touchdown in a 63-28 win over the Sooners. The following game, he made an even bigger impact with five receptions for 36 yards and a career-high two touchdowns in the national title game against Clemson.

Not a bad way to end your college career.

Thaddeus Moss’ success at LSU hasn’t quite followed him to the NFL yet. But he’s still young and has plenty of time to get fit for the 2021 season and beyond.

Who do you think Moss will sign with next?