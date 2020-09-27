Watch: Mississippi State Trolled LSU Following Today’s Win

The Mississippi State Bulldogs had some fun with LSU following their upset win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Mississippi State knocked off No. 6 LSU, 44-34, at Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs were led by Mike Leach’s air-raid offense, which threw for more than 600 yards in the victory.

Following the win, Bulldogs players had some fun with LSU. The Mississippi State football team decided to recreate the viral LSU Tigers dance video from the White House national championship visit.

LSU celebrated the national title White House visit with a “Get the Gat” dance video, which went super viral in January:

LSU celebrated their White House visit dancing to “Get the Gat” 💀 (via @Jayy_Phillips95) pic.twitter.com/jCMjABXzXS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2020

Mississippi State decided to recreate that video on Saturday evening.

“We just got through stepping on those young boys, tap in,” the Bulldog players said on Instagram.

Well played, Bulldogs.

Mississippi State will look to start the Mike Leach era at 2-0 next weekend. The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on Arkansas at home on Saturday night.

LSU, meanwhile, will look to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start by taking on Vanderbilt. That game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on SEC Network.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty fun season in the SEC West.