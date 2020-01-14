What Joe Burrow Reportedly Said After Taking Big Hit

On Monday night, Clemson and LSU took the field for college football’s ultimate prize – the national title.

Clemson jumped out to an early 17-7 lead, but LSU wasn’t ready to go away quietly. Star quarterback Joe Burrow and the potent LSU offense finally found its rhythm in the second quarter.

The Tigers erased a ten-point lead with three-straight touchdowns, the latest of which might prove costly for LSU. Burrow took a nasty shot after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Thaddeus Moss.

The star quarterback came off the field under his own power and told teammates not to touch him after the hit.

According to ESPN’s radio broadcast, Burrow allegedly wondered if he had broken a rib after coming off the field.

Per Holly Rowe on ESPN radio, LSU QB Joe Burrow was gasping for air as he left the field, wondering if he had just broken a rib. #CFPNationalChampionship — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) January 14, 2020

Burrow took the field about ten minutes before the start of the second half to try and warm up before the final 30 minutes.

He was on the field for the team’s first possession of the second half, where he badly overthrew his first pass. Burrow hit on his second pass of the second half and seems to be moving just fine.

LSU holds a 28-17 lead early in the third quarter.

Stay tuned for the latest on Burrow and from the game.