What Joe Burrow Told LSU Teammate On Friday Night

Everyone’s aware that LSU has the most explosive offense in the country. But few thought the Tigers would drop 63 points on No. 4 Oklahoma. QB Joe Burrow put on an absolute clinic.

Just because so few analysts predicted such a blowout doesn’t mean the Tigers weren’t expecting it. In fact, Burrow knew LSU was going to be able to put up a ton of points on the Sooners.

According to Tigers OL Saahdiq Charles, Burrow told him on Friday night that he expected to score 70 points against Oklahoma.

The LSU QB was seven points short of fulfilling his prophecy. But nonetheless, it goes to show how confident Burrow is in the Tigers’ offense.

Burrow made light work of the Sooners’ so-called “improved defense,” as he threw for 493 yards and seven passing touchdowns. The LSU QB also utilized his legs, running for 22 yards and an additional score.

It was truly a historic day for the Tigers’ QB.

Now, LSU moves onto the national championship where its opponent has yet to be determined. Either way, Clemson or Ohio State will give the Tigers a much tougher challenge than Oklahoma.

Both the Buckeyes and Clemson field elite defenses. Burrow will have to have another superb outing to bring the national championship back to Baton Rouge.