NCAA Says Will Wade Arranged For ‘Impermissible Payments’ To Potential Recruits

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: LSU head men’s basketball coach Will Wade is in some serious trouble with the NCAA.

According to ESPN, on Wednesday the NCAA revealed that the Tigers basketball coach arranged or offered “impermissible payments” to as many as 11 potential LSU recruits. Per the report, Wade “arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men’s basketball prospective student-athletes, their family members, individuals associated with the prospects and/or non-scholastic coaches in exchange for the prospects’ enrollment at LSU.”

The report goes on to state that Wade’s case will likely head to an independent panel for adjudication. Beyond that, it’s unclear what kind of penalties Wade and the LSU Tigers basketball program might face.

Wade and the LSU basketball program have been under the microscope since 2018. He was briefly suspended in 2019 for offering a recruit. As part of his reinstatement, he agreed to modify his contract.

Will Wade isn’t the only one at LSU under investigation. The LSU football program has been at the center of some recent controversies too.

According to Sports Illustrated, there are three different investigations into LSU football going on. They range from Odell Beckham Jr.’s locker room cash handouts to impermissible recruiting contacts and payments.

But Wade is the one most likely to be torn down for what he’s allegedly done. If Level 1 or Level 2 NCAA violations are discovered, it is very possible that he’s a goner, with all that has gone on within that program in the last few years.

What will happen to Will Wade?