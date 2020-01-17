Woman In Viral LSU Video From White House Identified

It’s been a hectic week for the LSU football team after closing out one of the best seasons in college football history.

Joe Burrow and company torched the Clemson defense to the tune of over 600 yards and 42 points en route to a 42-25 win. After taking down Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, LSU has run the gamut of media appearances.

The final step in a week-long celebration culminated in a trip to the White House.

During their trip, several members of the team decided to put a dance number up on the social media platform TikTok. Everyone watching the video had the same question, who is the woman in the video?

She’s not part of the team – or Trump’s staff at the White House, which confused many.

Well, the woman’s daughter took to Twitter to confirm it was in fact her mother – Gemi Bordelon.

it would be my mother https://t.co/J00vlZZ0n0 — brooke bordelon (@brookemb_) January 17, 2020

She is the wife of former LSU football player Ben Bordelon.

The internet doesn’t take long to find the identity of those in such viral contest. That was the case on Friday, when Gemi went just a half an hour as an “unidentified” woman.

Now she’s one of the most popular searches on Twitter.

Stay tuned for the latest from LSU’s title celebration.