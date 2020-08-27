A 2nd SEC Football Team Is Reportedly Boycotting Practice

Earlier this afternoon, a team from the Southeastern Conference reportedly staged a walkout of practice.

According to a report from Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, the Wildcats’ football players staged a walkout at practice on Thursday afternoon. “I am hearing that the UK Football team has collectively decided to walk out of practice today in support of the protests across sports,” he reports.

Kentucky doesn’t appear to be the only team taking such a stance on Thursday afternoon. Not long after the Wildcats left the field, another SEC team made the same decision.

According to a report from Paul Jones of 247Sports, Mississippi State players aren’t practicing this afternoon either.

“Per sources at Mississippi State, the players are boycotting training camp practice today. Second team in the SEC to do so this week (Kentucky did earlier this week),” the report reads.

Per sources at Mississippi State, the players are boycotting training camp practice today. Second team in the SEC to do so this week (Kentucky did earlier this week) — Paul Jones (@PJ247Sports) August 27, 2020

Mississippi State reportedly becomes the third college football team to skip practice this week. Earlier this morning, Boston College announced it would not hold practice today.

“Instead of practicing, the team met together as student-athletes and coaches spoke about educating one another, maintaining dialogue to help bring our community together, and invoking change in our society,” the team announced.

The decisions come following the hospitalization of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by police.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have all either canceled or postponed games.