Breaking: Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Has Died

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 08: head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has passed away. The school confirmed this tragic news just moments ago.

Leach suffered a massive heart attack this past weekend. Reports stated that he suffered possible brain damage as a result of seizures.

EMTs used a defibrillator machine and delivered multiple shocks to restore normal heart rhythm for Leach. When he arrived at the hospital in Jackson, he was in critical condition.

Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum issued a heartfelt statement on Leach's impact - on and off the field.

"Coach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game," Keenum said. "Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.



Leach's family also commented on his passing.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach was 61 years old.

Our thoughts are with Leach's loved ones during this difficult time.