Breaking: SEC Announces Official Postponement For Saturday Game

The SEC has officially postponed this Saturday’s Mississippi State-Auburn game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Bulldogs program.

This afternoon, Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger reported that the game was in jeopardy due to multiple positive tests at MSU. Now, the conference has officially confirmed it will move the contest.

As of now, the makeup date is tentatively set for December 12, which would be the final Saturday of the regular season.

NEWS | The Auburn at Mississippi State FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the MSU FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 9, 2020

Depending on how things shake out, there could be another SEC football postponement on the horizon. Alabama-LSU is “in jeopardy” after several Tigers testing positive for COVID-19 and multiple other players were quarantined due to contract tracing.

“We are dealing with COVID and contact tracing I can’t go into detail. It’s a very fluid situation,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said, via 247Sports. “We do have some players who have COVID and have some players in quarantine.”

Auburn is currently 4-2 on the season, while Mississippi State is 2-4.