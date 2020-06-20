College Football Analyst Names No. 1 RB In The SEC

Over the past few years, we’ve seen plenty of great tailbacks in the SEC. That trend should continue heading into the 2020 regular season.

Alabama received great news earlier this year, when running back Najee Harris announced that he’d hold off on going pro and return for another season. Last year, he had 1,244 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Even though Harris is an exceptional talent, ESPN college football analyst Cole Cubelic doesn’t consider him the top running back in the SEC. He shared his top five running backs in the SEC for 2020 on Saturday morning.

At the top of Cubelic’s rankings is Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill, who had 1,350 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2019 season. It’ll be interesting to see if he can put up similar numbers in Mike Leach’s offensive system.

Here are the top five SEC running backs, according to Cubelic:

MY top 5 SEC running backs for 2020: pic.twitter.com/e7b4qS1OhE — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) June 20, 2020

Harris at the No. 2 spot on the list might be seen as controversial, especially when you consider how dynamic the Alabama tailback can be at times.

As for the rest of the Cubelic’s rankings, the remaining players to crack the top five are certainly worthy of their spot.

Zamir White is definitely a player worth keeping an eye on for the 2020 season. Georgia always produces excellent running backs, so perhaps he is next in line.

Who do you think will be the top running back in the SEC this year?