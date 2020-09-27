Dak Prescott Reacts To The Start Of The Mike Leach Era

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott is pumped by what he saw from his college team on Saturday afternoon.

The Mike Leach era started with a bang on Saturday. The Bulldogs pulled off an upset of No. 6 LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Leach’s air-raid offense had its way with LSU’s defense, as quarterback KJ Costello threw for an SEC-record 623 yards in the 44-34 upset win.

“It’s better than average, I’ll tell you that,” Leach said of the win on CBS Sports. “There’s a lot of ghosts in this stadium. We played LSU because New England, Green Bay and the Chiefs had somebody scheduled. But I’m proud of our guys, I thought we played real well. I thought we stuck in there during tough times and won the game.”

Prescott, one of the best players in Mississippi State history, reacted to the Bulldogs’ win on Twitter.

“Let’s Goooooooo. No better way to start the Leach Era,” the former Mississippi State quarterback tweeted late on Saturday night.

Prescott will look to get his own big win on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys, coming off that thrilling win over the Falcons, are set to take on the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

Dallas and Seattle will play on FOX.