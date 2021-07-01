Deion Sanders Reacts To Mississippi State’s National Championship

Mississippi State won their first-ever national championship yesterday, beating Vanderbilt in Game 3 to win the College World Series. Among the many people giving the Bulldogs props is Mississippi resident and former baseball star Deion Sanders.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Sanders congratulated Mississippi State for their national championship win. He declared that the Bulldogs’ win was a victory for the entire state of Mississippi.

“Congratulations to @HailStateBB Awesome Awesome Awesome!” Sanders wrote. “Proud of all of you. We meaning the state of Mississippi Won! #CoachPrime”

Sanders isn’t entirely wrong. Prior to their title win, Mississippi State was one of just three Power Five programs without a national championship in any sport.

Their win will be a source of pride for the state for many years to come.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders is hoping to build off the strong start he had to his coaching career in the state of Mississippi.

Sanders was named head coach of the Jackson State Tigers in 2020 and went 4-3 in his first year at the helm. After a 3-0 start, the Tigers were ranked No. 24 in the FCS polls.

But they went on lose three straight and beat Alcorn State by forfeit to end their season.

Deion Sanders has experience as a head coach now though. If he recruits as well now as he did last year, his team could be bringing more prestige to Mississippi athletic programs very soon.