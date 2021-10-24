Football World Reacts To Mike Leach’s Postgame Interview

Mike Leach and his Mississippi State Bulldogs picked up their easiest win of the season yesterday, beating SEC cellar-dweller Vanderbilt in a 45-6 blowout. But his postgame interview may have been far more memorable than the game itself.

After the game, Leach was asked to give his thoughts on candy corn since Halloween is just around the corner. He said he hates candy corn and then went on an epic rant about his favorite types of candy. Enjoy:

“I mean, I completely hate candy corn. Gummy bears for sure… The Haribo ones. It’s got to be the Haribo ones. And then the other thing I like is when they used to have the Sprees in a box. Outstanding. You have to go to the dollar store to find it, but I do… “And then the latest… There’s still candy innovation, although awhile back I found that Europe had better candy than we did overall. It’s because they have gummy everything. But they have those Nerds Clusters, which is new… which is good! The Nerds Clusters is good. And then if you go chocolate, probably Almond Joy.”

Unsurprisingly, the football world was overjoyed by Leach’s delightful discussion about candy:

Mike Leach on Halloween candy 😂 Amazing. pic.twitter.com/3c2NRCuI0A — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 23, 2021

The content we all need. Mike Leach talking about candy. pic.twitter.com/y6H42hMhJe — Matt Burns (@Burnsy381) October 23, 2021

Mike Leach answering the hard-hitting questions… What’s the best Halloween candy? 🎃pic.twitter.com/ye364FlpbT — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 23, 2021

Mike Leach’s love and rant for candy corn should’ve told y’all you’re on the wrong side of history when you come in here defending it 😭😭😭😭 — Reeta GAWDell (@theNFLchick) October 24, 2021

Anyone who’s ever kept tabs on Mike Leach knows that he loves giving long answers to fun questions. He thoroughly analyzes his answers while he’s in the process of giving them.

It also doesn’t hurt that he offers an exciting brand of football thanks to his air raid offense.

Mike Leach may not be the best coach in college football, but if there was a national title for entertaining interviews, he’d be the Bear Bryant of that category.