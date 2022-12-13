Football World Reacts To Mississippi State Stadium Photo

STARKVILLE MS -OCTOBER 10: General view of Davis Wade Stadium during the game between Troy and Mississippi State on October 10, 2015, in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Mississippi State announced Tuesday that football coach Mike Leach passed away after complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old.

"Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. "His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.

Mississippi State honored Leach by posting a photo of him on their video board at Davis Wade Stadium. Additionally, somebody put up a pirate flag that's flying at half-mast.

College football fans love this tribute from the university.

"I’m sad," one fan said. "Still hard to believe."

"Never take it down," a second fan tweeted. "RIP Coach."

"RIP Coach...You will be missed," another fan commented.

Leach was nicknamed "The Pirate" earlier in his career. He earned that nickname because he brought a sword into the locker room at Texas Tech in the early 2000s as part of a motivational speech.

On the field, Leach won 158 games during his time at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. Let's also not forget that several coaches adopted his Air Raid offense.

Leach's legacy will live on for years to come.