Former 4-Star QB Keytaon Thompson Announces Transfer Destination

On Friday afternoon, a former four-star quarterback recruit from the SEC announced his transfer destination.

Keytaon Thompson took to Twitter on Friday to reveal where he wants to continue his college football career. Thompson is done with life in the SEC. Instead, he decided to take his talents to the ACC.

The former four-star quarterback recruit announced his transfer to Virginia. As a graduate transfer, Thompson will be immediately eligible for the Cavaliers.

“To my teammates and brothers at MSU, I’ll never forget the memories we made on and off the field. I’ll see y’all at the top,” Thompson said. “With that being said, I would like to announce that I’ll be pursuing my masters degree and finishing my two years of eligibility at the University of Virginia!”

He was the No. 5-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class and was ranked No. 176 overall in the class.

Thompson completed fewer that 50-percent of his passes during his first two seasons with the Bulldogs. He racked up 846 passing yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Thompson did most of his damage on the ground. He racked up 672 rushing yards and had 10 rushing touchdowns in 16 total games.

Now he’s headed to the ACC.