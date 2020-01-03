Former Nebraska Commit Is Not Happy With Mississippi State

College football can be a cruel sport at times. Timing is everything. Firing a head coach just weeks after the early signing period is just about as unfortunate as it gets.

That’s the current situation at Mississippi State. Former Bulldogs head coach Joe Moorhead has been relieved of his coaching duties following a 6-7 campaign this season. MSU’s recent loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl proved to be the nail in the coffin.

The firing comes several weeks after 21 recruits from the 2020 class signed their letter of intent to play Moorhead and the Bulldogs. Clearly, none of the recruits had any idea Moorhead was going to eventually be fired.

One Mississippi State 2020 signee in particular, LB Rodney Groce Jr., has taken to Twitter to vent his frustration. Groce had one word for the whole ordeal: “Speechless.”

Speechless . — Rodney Groce Jr 🐶™️ (@rodneygroce_) January 3, 2020

This is certainly an unfortunate situation for all 21 players in Mississippi State’s 2020 class. The hope is that Mississippi State University will allow each signee the option to back out of a letter of intent – but there’s no official word just yet.

If the school does permit Groce to back out, there’s a good chance he signs with Nebraska. The 3-star linebacker was once a Nebraska commit, but ended up choosing the Bulldogs. It’ll be interesting to see how this all shakes out.