Former SEC Starting Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

A general view of Mississippi State's football field.STARKVILLE MS -OCTOBER 10: General view of Davis Wade Stadium during the game between Troy and Mississippi State on October 10, 2015, in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, a former SEC starting quarterback announced his plans to transfer from his current program.

Garrett Shrader, the former starting quarterback at Mississippi State, is leaving the Bulldogs program. The decision comes after head coach Mike Leach moved Shrader to wide receiver.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and Mississippi State fan base that has supported me during my time at MSU. I have had the opportunity to develop friendships that will last a lifetime. Starkville is a special place,” Shrader said on Twitter.

Here’s his statement.

Shrader, who started for the Bulldogs as a freshman, made it clear he sees himself as a quarterback.

“This is not an easy decision but I am a QB and it’s the skill set that got me here and fortunately I have been blessed to  play in the SEC,” he said in the statement. “With this being said, I have three years of eligibility and have entered the transfer portal. I wish nothing but the best for Mississippi State University and especially Mississippi State Football. My recruitment is 100% open.”

During his freshman season, Shrader completed 57.5-percent of his passes for 1,170 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 587 yards and six touchdowns under then-head coach Joe Moorhead.

Shrader has played in all four games this season, but has just one reception for eight yards.


