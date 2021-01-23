Former four-star recruit and Texas defensive back Jalen Green is heading to the SEC.

Green, a four-star recruit in the 2018 class, spent the last three seasons with the Texas Longhorns. During that span he had 47 total tackles and one interception.

Green developed a strong relationship with former Texas assistant coach Jason Washington during his time in Austin. Washington left the Longhorns for Mississippi State last season, though. Green will now be joining him.

The former Texas football player announced on Saturday he’s heading to Mississippi State to link up with the Bulldogs. Mike Leach adds an experienced and talented defensive back to the fold for the 2021 season.

Jalen Green will play a critical role in helping Mike Leach right the ship in Starkville.

The Bulldogs started the 2020 season on a high note when they upset the former defending champs in LSU. Quarterback KJ Costello, the Stanford transfer, emerged as an early-season Heisman candidate after a 623-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Tigers.

Mississippi State then went on to lose its next four games, including blowout losses at the hands of Alabama and Kentucky. The Bulldogs somewhat salvaged their season by winning two of their last five games and earning a trip to the Armed Forces Bowl against Tulsa. Leach’s team upset the Golden Hurricane, ending the season on a positive note and sparking momentum for the 2021 season.

With Green now in the fold, the Bulldogs’ secondary should be a strong unit later this year.