Gardner Minshew Reacts To Mike Leach’s SEC Coaching Debut

As starting QB of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gardner Minshew II has emerged as one of the best college-to-pro players Mike Leach ever coached. So what was Leach’s star pupil’s reaction to seeing him upset LSU this past weekend?

Speaking to the media this week, Minshew expressed how happy he was to see Leach and his staff get that win. He said that knowing Leach, the staff, and QB KJ Costello personally, he was “pumped to see them” out there.

Minshew took it a step further, calling Leach’s Air Raid offense “the best offensive system in college football.” He says he looks forward to seeing it implemented in the SEC at long last.

“I got to watch the game,” Minshew said, via Saturday Down South. “It was awesome. I’m super happy. I know that coaching staff very well. It’s the school where both my sisters go. I was pumped to see them, man. I know (Mississippi State QB) KJ (Costello) personally, so I was super happy for him. That was a big win. To me it’s the best offense, the best offensive system in college football. To see it in the SEC finally is exciting.”

Minshew, of course, executed Leach’s Air Raid offense to near-perfection during his one year at Washington State in 2018. He shattered his previous career highs from East Carolina, completing 70.7-percent of his passes for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns en route to an 11-2 record.

For his efforts, Minshew finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year and was taken 178th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Since then, he’s continued to thrive in the NFL, putting up terrific numbers even on a roster with limited talent.

How far can Mike Leach take the Air Raid offense up the ranks of college football?