Just days after the Mississippi State Bulldogs lost to the Louisville Cardinals in the Music City Bowl, the program has decided to move on from its head coach.

Late Thursday night, reports emerged suggesting the Bulldogs were weighing whether or not to fire head coach Joe Moorhead. After the news leaked, the school had very little choice but to move on from Moorhead as the team’s head coach.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, Mississippi State fired Moorhead this morning.

The decision comes in part due to Mississippi State’s struggles on the field, but primarily due to the programs struggles off the field. An incident prior to the bowl game that cost Mississippi State its starting quarterback didn’t help matters either.

Here’s the news from McMurphy.

Joe Moorhead fired at Mississippi State after 2 seasons, sources told @Stadium. His dismissal coincides w/team’s late season swoon, discipline issues plaguing program thru out season & “he was not a great fit,” source said https://t.co/0xhhpwogHH — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 3, 2020

Moorhead shined as the offensive coordinator at Penn State from 2016-17. He took over at Mississippi State for Dan Mullen after Mullen left to become the head coach at Florida.

Moorhead went 8-5 in his first season as the team’s head coach. However, the Bulldogs took a step back in 2019 with a 6-7 record.

Louisiana head coach Billy Napier popped up as a possible candidate to replace Moorhead.

Stay tuned for an official announcement from the program.