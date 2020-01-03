Just days after the Mississippi State Bulldogs lost to the Louisville Cardinals in the Music City Bowl, the future of the team’s head coach is reportedly in serious doubt.

According to multiple reports, the Bulldogs are weighing whether or not to fire head coach Joe Moorhead.

The decision comes in part due to Mississippi State’s struggles on the field, but primarily due to the programs struggles off the field.

An incident prior to the bowl game that cost Mississippi State its starting quarterback didn’t help matters either.

“Mississippi State is exploring firing coach Joe Moorhead,” Thamel reported.

“No formal decision has been made. School officials have been discussing Moorhead’s future since a spate of off-field issues, including the fight that led to QB Garrett Schraeder missing the Music City Bowl.”

Moorhead shined as the offensive coordinator at Penn State from 2016-17. He took over at Mississippi State for Dan Mullen after Mullen left to become the head coach at Florida.

Moorhead went 8-5 in his first season as the team’s head coach. However, the Bulldogs took a step back in 2019 with a 6-7 record.

If Mississippi State decides to move on, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier was named as a possible replacement.

Stay tuned for the latest on Mississippi State’s decision.