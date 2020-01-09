Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Mississippi State Hiring Mike Leach

The SEC just got a little bit more exciting. The most competitive conference in college football added one of the best personalities in the game.

According to multiple reports, the Mississippi State Bulldogs hired former Washington State head coach Mike Leach as the team’s new head coach.

That’s right, the state of Mississippi has Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin as head coaches. It’s an exciting time in the SEC, in particular, the SEC West.

Fans of both programs aren’t the only ones excited by the news of Leach-to-Mississippi State.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit can’t wait for the 2020 season.

“Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss????? The football Gods decided to give us all a treat. Things about to get really interesting in the state of Mississippi!” Herbstreit said on Twitter.

Mike Leach @HailStateFB and Lane Kiffin @OleMissFB?????

The Egg Bowl already had some edge to it – especially given how the 2019 Egg Bowl ended: with a peeing controversy. However, the additions of Kiffin and Leach make the Egg Bowl a must-watch contest – even for non-SEC fans.

Leach has provided some of the best, and weirdest, press conference moments in college football history. Now he’ll have some extra exposure in Starkville.

We can’t wait.