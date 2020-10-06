Kirk Herbstreit Sums Up The Mike Leach Coaching Experience

How would Mike Leach follow up his incredible debut at Mississippi State? Well, he unfortunately coached his team to an upset loss at home to an Arkansas team that has been the punching bag of the SEC for the past few years.

Mississippi State’s offense looked unstoppable in its season opener against LSU, as K.J. Costello threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns. He struggled to take care of the football this past weekend though, throwing three interceptions against Arkansas.

Following this disappointing loss for the Bulldogs, ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack discussed the “Mike Leach experience” on their podcast.

Leach undoubtedly coaches up a really fun offense, but he is known to have a few letdown performances from time to time. That’s something that Mississippi State fans have to get used to, according to Herbstreit and Pollack.

Here’s what Herbstreit and Pollack had to say, via 247Sports:

“So get ready for Mike Leach,” Herbstreit said. “This is, by the way, Mike Leach. This is Mississippi State. Beat LSU, don’t be surprised if they rally and scare somebody else, and then they’ll lose to Vandy. This is kind of what they’ve done over the years, so not shocked.” “And this is what Mike Leach always does, by the way,” Pollack said. “We’ll see Mike Leach have those big upsets all the time, like you said, and then we’ll be like, ‘What? What happened?’ You go from beating the best team in the country and it’s always (a puzzling loss). And I don’t know what it is because he’s got such a cool personality and he’s got great sayings, but he always seems to be so hodge-podge.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back from this disappointing loss this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky is coming off a brutal loss in overtime to Ole Miss, so it’s very possible that Mississippi State will get back in the win column.

The real question though is whether or not Leach can string together consecutive wins in the SEC.