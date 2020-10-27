Star SEC RB Is Not Expected To Play Again This Season

Mississippi State football’s Kylin Hill, one of the most talented running backs in the SEC, is expected to opt out of the rest of the season. Like MSU as a whole, Hill has had an incredibly up-and-down season thus far.

When Mike Leach was announced as head coach, many wondered what the role for a true running back like Hill would be. Leach’s teams are among the least run-heavy in college football, historically. Even in the season-opening win over LSU, that proven to be true.

Hill only ran the ball seven times for 34 yards, but was prolific as a pass catcher. He caught a team-high eight passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in the 44-34 win. Things have fallen off from there, as they have for the rest of the program, which is now 1-3 on the year. He has just 15 carries for 58 yards, and 23 receptions for 237 yards and the one touchdown.

Now, it looks like his final college season may be over early. According to AL.com, it is expected that he will leave Mississippi State football to begin preparations for the NFL Draft.

Sources: The expectation is that Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill won't play again this season and that he'll just begin prepping for the NFL draft. Ran for 1,350 yards last year and was first-team All-SEC.https://t.co/WC1xAzRvZZ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 27, 2020

Hill missed the Oct. 17 game against Texas A&M due to a team suspension, the reason for which has not been specified. Earlier this week, Leach said that he was still going to be unavailable for this weekend’s game against Alabama, as Mississippi State comes off of a bye.

Kylin Hill put up big numbers under Dan Mullen and Joe Moorhead, and averaged at least five yards per carry in each of his first three seasons. That number fell to 3.9 this season.

Last year, his best in college, Hill ran for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hill made headlines this offseason, threatening to sit out the season unless the Mississippi state flag was changed. His protest wound up helping bring on that long-awaited change in the state. Now, it looks like his college career is over prematurely for very different reasons.

