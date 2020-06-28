The Spun

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill celebrates a touchdown.NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 31: Running back Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 31, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Mississippi legislature voted on Sunday to pass a bill that will ultimately lead to the removal of the state’s flag.

Calls for Mississippi to change its state’s flag, which boasts a Confederate battle emblem, have grown louder in recent weeks. Notably, student-athletes at Mississippi State and Ole Miss proclaimed they would leave their respective schools if the flag did not change.

Sunday night, the Mississippi House and Senate passed a bill that should lead to the removal of the flag.

“The legislation — which cleared the state House in a 91-23 vote and the state Senate with a 37-14 vote — comes as Mississippi lawmakers in recent weeks have been weighing a change to their flag amid the continued racial justice protests across the country. Mississippi is the last state in the country whose flag features the Confederate emblem,” CNN reports.

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill helped lead the charge to change the flag. The All-SEC running back had said he would leave the Bulldogs if it didn’t happen.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore & I meant that,” Hill wrote. “I’m tired.”

Hill reacted in joy to the state’s decision on Sunday evening.

The decision came days after a large group of Mississippi college coaches – including Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin – appeared at the state house.

The state’s decision on the flag is a great example of how quickly things can change when a group of people band together.

Well done to everyone involved.


