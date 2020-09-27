Look At What Mike Leach Tweeted After Beating LSU Today

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has taken to Twitter following Saturday afternoon’s win over the LSU Tigers.

Leach did not disappoint on social media.

The new SEC head coach decided to post one of his infamous memes on Twitter a couple of hours after knocking off the reigning national champions.

Mississippi State topped No. 6 LSU, 44-34, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fans replying to his Twitter message care much less about the meme than they do the game.

“Leach sets SEC passing record and beats defending national champ in first game then tweets this,” one fan said with a laughing emoji.

“Amazing job today coach. What a legend,” another coach added.

“Thanks for the fun victory and the fun memes, coach,” another fan added.

Leach is not going to change for anyone, that is for sure. The Mississippi State head coach summed up his mindset during a postgame interview with CBS Sports.

“Better than average,” Leach said of his first day in the SEC.

How would Mike Leach describe today?

"Better than average" 😂 pic.twitter.com/tbAZIf0xja — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 26, 2020

He is truly one of a kind.

Mississippi State will look to move to 2-0 on the season next weekend. The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on Arkansas next Saturday night. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on SEC Network.