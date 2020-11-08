Mike Leach and Mississippi State came out of Saturday with an ugly 24-17 win against Vanderbilt. The team gained just 204 total yards on the way to beating the Commodores.

The Bulldogs moved to 2-4 with the victory in Leach’s first year at the helm. The former Texas Tech and Washington State head coach took on the job for Joe Moorhead who went 14-12 in his two years at Mississippi State.

But fans of the Bulldogs haven’t been happy with the slow rate of progress. And their expectations are starting to bother their new head coach.

Leach went as far as to call his team’s own fans “impatient” about the team’s success after the win and told those that weren’t onboard that they’re welcome to “select another team.”

Here’s a look at his full answer, courtesy of Ben Portnoy at The Dispatch:

“Well, I mean every job that I’ve ever had, all I promised was to give my very best and they’ve certainly gotten that. But I get a kick out of fans feel like they’re upset about something. They ought to try it from the players’ and coaches’ standpoint. I talked about it on the radio show. It’s like breakfast: the chicken is involved but the pig is committed. Coaches and players, we’re like the pigs.

“But I certainly appreciate our fan support. There were cowbells. I thought we had a great crowd. I thought they did a great job as far as lifting our team at key times, inspiring us on all sides of the ball, because there were key contributions on all three sides of the ball and that was key.

“But you know those that aren’t onboard are impatient. Maybe they can select another team or maybe they can go coach their own team and I think that you can evaluate how their team does and see how it all shakes out.”

Leach’s comments are scathing and risky to a rabid SEC fanbase. However, in the past he’s never been shy about saying what he thinks.

Still, he’ll have to tread lightly if he wants to solidify his spot as the Bulldogs’ head coach. He did make sure to thank the fans after the win.

Mississippi State plays Auburn at home next Saturday.