Mike Leach Had An Embarrassing Career First This Evening

The Mike Leach era at Mississippi State started off with a high note, as the Bulldogs upset the reigning national champion in LSU.

It’s been downhill since – fast.

Mississippi State was blown out by No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night. The Bulldogs were crushed, 41-0, for their fourth straight loss of the season.

To make matters worse, this was the first shutout loss of Mike Leach’s college football coaching career. Things are not going well for the Bulldogs right now.

FINAL Alabama 41

Mississippi State 0 Mississippi State has lost four games in a row in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2004-05. Mike Leach is shut out for the first time ever as a head coach. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 1, 2020

Things could get worse before they get better, too.

Mississippi State has had multiple players leave the program and more could be on the way, according to Leach.

Leach made it clear that everyone has to be on the same page. The program needs to move forward together.

“It’s positive from the standpoint we have certain roles and expectations we expect to be followed. If they’re not, you’re not going to be part of the program,” he said. “Because we have to think about the whole team and not individuals.

“We want it to be a program that has certain expectations and rules that are best for everybody. And those that don’t follow them won’t be a part of the program. That’s a service we have to continue to provide.”

Mississippi State will take on Vanderbilt next weekend.