Mike Leach Getting Crushed For Comments After Mississippi State-Tulsa Brawl

Mississippi State topped No. 24 Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl today, but not before a major brawl broke out between the two teams.

After the game, victorious head coach Mike Leach was asked to give his thoughts on the game. The Bulldogs head coach didn’t have a whole lot to say on the matter though.

“Yeah there was something before the game too. We’ve never had any talk about that the entire season so I can only guess (what led to it) without seeing the film,” Leach said. “But prior to this game we’ve never had any trouble with that.”

When asked what his message to the team was after the game, Leach’s message was short and bittersweet. “Don’t do it anymore,” Leach said bluntly. “It’s just dumb.”

pic.twitter.com/E55Vl3qSfl — UConn Has A Football Team (@UConnHasAFBTeam) December 31, 2020

Those comments combined with others Leach made have resulted in him getting crushed on social media.

“Sad to @HailStateFB accept this sort of behavior,” one fan wrote.

“Despicable,” wrote another. “Hope every player who threw a kick and a punch miss all of next year.

“What would you expect, guy looks like he’s 7 shots in already,” someone else wrote.

It’s definitely not the best look for Leach as he marks the end of his first season at Mississippi State. A season that began with such promise after a massive upset of LSU will likely end with serious fines and suspensions to start the 2021 season.

We may see an official statement from Leach or the school itself as the fallout of this brawl continues.