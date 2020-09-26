The Spun

Mike Leach Had 3-Word Reaction To The Upset Win At LSU

Mike Leach watches on during a game.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 27: Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach watches play from the sideline during a football game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 27, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies won the game 45-10. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Mike Leach had one hell of a debut in the Southeastern Conference this evening.

The former Washington State head coach made his Mississippi State debut. The Bulldogs took on the reigning national champions in LSU.

Mississippi State, led by quarterback K.J. Costello (who threw for 623 yards!!!), pulled off a huge 44-34 upset win over the Tigers.

Leach used three words to describe his day in the SEC: “Better than average.”

We don’t doubt that, coach.

The college football world as a whole was extremely intrigued by Leach’s debut. Some question if his air-raid style can work in a conference like the SEC, but it certainly did today.

“Mike Leach led Washington State to a top-4 passing offense in 7 straight seasons, doing so without a single player that was drafted in the NFL and has recorded a catch. K.J. Costello shattered the SEC single-game passing yard record (623) today. Leach is a wizard,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted.

“Lol at Mike Leach coaching one game in the SEC and his QB setting the all-time SEC single-game passing record,” Rodger Sherman tweeted.

It’s just one game against an LSU team replacing basically every key starter, but the air-raid offense seems to be working so far.

Mississippi State will look to go to 2-0 next week against Arkansas.


