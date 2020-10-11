Mike Leach Hints At Drastic Move After Saturday’s Loss

The Mike Leach experience is in full effect at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs got off to an epic start to the season, upsetting the LSU Tigers on the road. Mississippi State knocked off the defending national champions thanks to a record-setting passing performance by quarterback K.J. Costello.

Big wins are part of the Mike Leach experience. Unfortunately, so are bad losses.

Mississippi State has now followed up that LSU win with two bad losses. The Bulldogs lost to Arkansas last weekend, as the Razorbacks snapped their 20-game SEC losing streak. Mississippi State then scored just two points in an ugly loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

Leach is never one to hold back when speaking to the media following the game. Mississippi State’s head coach hinted at a drastic move following the Bulldogs’ loss on Saturday.

The head coach reportedly hinted at a possible “purge” of players within the program.

“We’re going to have to check our group and see who really wants to play here,” Leach told reporters following the loss.

Mike Leach hints that he may have to "purge" some players from the team. Ones he thinks aren't fitting in with what he's trying to do. "We're going to have to check our group and see who really wants to play here." — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 11, 2020

It’s going to be a very interesting season in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State will look to rebound next weekend, as the Bulldogs will take on Texas A&M at home.