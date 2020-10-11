The Spun

Mike Leach Hints At Drastic Move After Saturday’s Loss

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Mike Leach experience is in full effect at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs got off to an epic start to the season, upsetting the LSU Tigers on the road. Mississippi State knocked off the defending national champions thanks to a record-setting passing performance by quarterback K.J. Costello.

Big wins are part of the Mike Leach experience. Unfortunately, so are bad losses.

Mississippi State has now followed up that LSU win with two bad losses. The Bulldogs lost to Arkansas last weekend, as the Razorbacks snapped their 20-game SEC losing streak. Mississippi State then scored just two points in an ugly loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

Leach is never one to hold back when speaking to the media following the game. Mississippi State’s head coach hinted at a drastic move following the Bulldogs’ loss on Saturday.

The head coach reportedly hinted at a possible “purge” of players within the program.

“We’re going to have to check our group and see who really wants to play here,” Leach told reporters following the loss.

It’s going to be a very interesting season in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State will look to rebound next weekend, as the Bulldogs will take on Texas A&M at home.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.