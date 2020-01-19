Mike Leach Lands Alabama 4-Star Graduate Transfer

Mississippi State football is going to have a very different feel in 2020 now that Mike Leach is on board. Based on the recruiting the team has been doing so far, it looks like the investment is already paying dividends.

According to Paul Jones of Gene’s Page247, former Alabama offensive lineman Scott Lashley has joined the Bulldogs from the transfer portal. Lashley will be a redshirt senior and is already slated to begin classes in Starkville as early as Tuesday.

As a prospect in the Class of 2016, Lashley was the No. 201 prospect in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 20 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Mississippi.

But Lashley’s time in Tuscaloosa has largely been spent on the bench. He was on the field for 58 snaps over eight games in 2019.

Landing Lashley is a sign that Leach meant what he said when he asserted that Mississippi State will be using the transfer portal to augment their roster.

He hasn’t had much of a chance to get into living rooms since taking over a few weeks back. But we can probably expect the numbers to start coming in during the months to come.

What other big names in the transfer portal will make their way to Starkville this year?