College Football World Reacts To Mike Leach’s SEC Debut

A closeup of Mike Leach during a Washington State football gameLOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on trailing 39-36 to the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It is hard to think of a better SEC debut than the one Mike Leach is having right now with Mississippi State football. The Bulldogs currently hold a fourth quarter lead against defending national champion LSU.

Early in the fourth quarter, Leach and company lead Ed Orgeron’s squad 34-31. The fourth quarter opened with quarterback K.J. Costello, a grad transfer from Stanford, hitting Austin Williams for a touchdown to extend the lead.

Costello looks like he’s been in Leach’s system for years, after just one offseason. He transferred in, after seeing the quick turnaround success that Leach had with guys like Gardner Minshew, who went from little-known ECU quarterback to college football sensation in a year. So far, so good. Costello is 30-of-50 for 498 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, the last one coming moments ago and giving the Tigers some life.

That is not the only glaring signal of what a change Mississippi State football is undergoing. Kylin Hill, the team’s superstar running back, has just five carries for 27 yards. He does lead the team with six catches for 135 yards and a score. Hopefully he’s embracing this very new role.

Mike Leach has had a ton of success at Power Five outposts like Texas Tech and Washington State, schools that can draw some talent, but not at the level that even a middling SEC program like Mississippi State can bring in. This experiment has college football fans very excited, after just 3+ quarters.

We’ve seen teams bring high-powered offense to the SEC before. Just last year, this LSU team fielded one of the best in college football history. That wasn’t quite a Leach-level Air Raid system though.

They may not hold on tonight against a very talented, if shorthanded, LSU Tigers team, but Mississippi State football is going to be must-watch every Saturday if today is any indication.

 


