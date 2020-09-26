College Football World Reacts To Mike Leach’s SEC Debut

It is hard to think of a better SEC debut than the one Mike Leach is having right now with Mississippi State football. The Bulldogs currently hold a fourth quarter lead against defending national champion LSU.

Early in the fourth quarter, Leach and company lead Ed Orgeron’s squad 34-31. The fourth quarter opened with quarterback K.J. Costello, a grad transfer from Stanford, hitting Austin Williams for a touchdown to extend the lead.

Costello looks like he’s been in Leach’s system for years, after just one offseason. He transferred in, after seeing the quick turnaround success that Leach had with guys like Gardner Minshew, who went from little-known ECU quarterback to college football sensation in a year. So far, so good. Costello is 30-of-50 for 498 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, the last one coming moments ago and giving the Tigers some life.

That is not the only glaring signal of what a change Mississippi State football is undergoing. Kylin Hill, the team’s superstar running back, has just five carries for 27 yards. He does lead the team with six catches for 135 yards and a score. Hopefully he’s embracing this very new role.

Kylin Hill has six catches for 135 yards today. Welcome to the future, Mississippi State. — Asst to the Minister of Culture (@Ian_A_Boyd) September 26, 2020

Mike Leach has had a ton of success at Power Five outposts like Texas Tech and Washington State, schools that can draw some talent, but not at the level that even a middling SEC program like Mississippi State can bring in. This experiment has college football fans very excited, after just 3+ quarters.

Mike Leach WELCOME TO THE SEC! Most passing yds in a game for the Bulldogs: 2019: 238 (13 games)

2020: 292 (One half) pic.twitter.com/UxCheoTqHI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 26, 2020

Mike Leach is the best bad job coach of this generation. And maybe any generation. He showed us at Texas Tech and Washington State. And things are escalating quickly in his debut at Mississippi State. MSU leads. 27-24 in Baton Rouge. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 26, 2020

mIkE lEaCh ScHeMe WiLl NeVeR wOrK vS sEc DeFeNsEs#HailState pic.twitter.com/Hhdaz6hSMb — Bryan (@bryan_CTP) September 26, 2020

We’ve seen teams bring high-powered offense to the SEC before. Just last year, this LSU team fielded one of the best in college football history. That wasn’t quite a Leach-level Air Raid system though.

Mike Leach's offense refuses to leave the field and is infuriating a highly ranked opponent? Sounds like *checks notes* basically every single season for the last 20 years. — David Ubben (@davidubben) September 26, 2020

I don't know how much Mike Leach will win in his the situation, but his style is gonna be such a pain in the ass for the whole conference. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) September 26, 2020

They may not hold on tonight against a very talented, if shorthanded, LSU Tigers team, but Mississippi State football is going to be must-watch every Saturday if today is any indication.