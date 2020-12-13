Mike Leach Not Happy With 1 Question After Mississippi State’s Loss

Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs lost their seventh game of the 2020 season on Saturday night.

The SEC West squad took on Auburn in a defensive struggle, but ultimately couldn’t score enough points to keep pace with the Tigers. Gus Malzahn’s team scored 15 points in the final quarter to dispatch of Leach’s Bulldogs, 24-10.

During the postgame press conference, Tyler Horka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger asked Leach if the team’s offense took a step back on Saturday. The question seemed fair to ask about a 10-point outing.

But Leach wasn’t a fan of Horka’s inquiry. He decided to respond in the only was that he knows how.

“If you’d like, I could proofread some of your articles and see whether you’re on a steady upswing as well,” Leach said. “I minored in English so I’d be happy to do it if you have any material you’d like to send me. I can go ahead and evaluate it and see if you’re on an upward trend.”

The Mississippi State head coach reached for a water bottle, which gave Horka a chance for a rebuttal.

“Well, I’d love to do that. I might be getting a little stale maybe you could help me out,” the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reporter responded.

But Leach wanted the last laugh.

“Okay I look forward to seeing your articles,” he said.

Mike Leach going Mike Leach on me pic.twitter.com/8QtPzTyZOH — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 13, 2020

The exchange between the two was borderline comical, but both raised some interesting points.

Horka seemed to be on solid ground in asking the question. Since exploding for 44 points in the season opener against LSU, Mississippi State’s offense hasn’t scored 30 points again.

For Leach, these antics are just more of the same. He’s never been afraid to bite back at something he doesn’t like and Saturday’s press conference proved to be more of the same.

We’ll have to wait and see if Horka and Leach go for another round after next week’s game against Missouri.