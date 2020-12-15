Mike Leach Went On A Rant About The College Football Season

Mike Leach is currently coaching his first year as an SEC head coach, with a bumpy season at Mississippi State. It doesn’t sound like he’s had a ton of fun, all things considered.

The 2020 season has been a significant challenge for everyone. COVID-19 has caused everyone to limit fans, stay nimble with scheduling, and most importantly, try and keep players and coaches safe. Some have done that last part much better than others.

There was no consistent strategy within college football for how to best approach things. The ACC, Big 12, and SEC started the season roughly on time, though the SEC was a few weeks behind where it would normally be. The Big Ten and Pac-12 thought they might have the advantage of waiting and seeing, but by making a late decision on the season and not starting play until late October/early November, they actually limited their options, forcing a rash of cancellations without the flexibility to push back games. Frankly, the season has been a mess, even if we may get to an end game.

“The NFL does it one way, we do it another,” Leach said during a rant today, via Saturday Down South. “It’s just the constant stop and start and just the incessant change, adjustment … anytime you get committees involved in something, it’s going to be convoluted and twisted up and then the politicians are trying to beat their chest, and maximize on this at every step. In the end, together with all the commotion and clutter, we’ve created one of the most joyless seasons on Earth. And hopefully we have the presence of mind to not repeat it this way again.”

Hopefully we don’t have any more deadly international pandemics to deal with for the foreseeable future. That is the most important part of this whole situation.

Beyond that, Leach has a point, even if it does sound a bit short-sighted at first glance. If we had to redo this whole situation, it would have been far better if the entire college football world got on the same page with how to best move forward, with consistent, universal protocols. Instead, we got a hodgepodge of a season that did suck a lot of the life out of the sport. Now, college basketball faces largely the same situation, even with more oversight from the NCAA, and even more time to evaluate everything.

Hopefully the post-season goes off without a hitch, but if we’ve learned anything this year it is to brace for the worst to happen.

