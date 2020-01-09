Mike Leach Reacts To Being Named Mississippi State Head Coach

The state of Mississippi will have no shortage of interesting headlines coming from their football programs this season. After Ole Miss and Mississippi State fired their respective head coaches, both programs made splash hires.

The Rebels hired former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin, while the Bulldogs landed former Washington State head coach Mike Leach. Kiffin and Leach are two of the most interesting personalities in college football – and now they’re in the same state.

Earlier this afternoon, members of the Mississippi State cheerleading squad and a hoard of fans welcomed Leach to Starkville.

Just a few hours later, he reacted to landing the job on Twitter in a way only Mike Leach could. He used Saturday Night Live to welcome himself to Mississippi.

Check it out.

Starkville, known for ringing cowbells during games, welcomed Leach with open arms and he hasn’t disappointed so far.

Now he’ll have to prove he can compete in the SEC West with some of the best programs in college football.

Leach owns a 139-90 record as a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State.

His reign certainly won’t be boring, but will he find success at Mississippi State? We’ll find out in a few months.