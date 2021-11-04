Mike Leach Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job

Since taking over as head coach of the Mississippi State, head coach Mike Leach had done a good job finding success in the SEC with his air raid offense. Leach is doing so well with the Bulldogs that he’s getting buzz for a notably vacant coaching job.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Leach is being “discussed seriously” as a candidate for the Texas Tech job. The team fired Matt Wells a few weeks ago after 2.5 years in charge.

But the report indicates that the feeling isn’t mutual for Leach. He is reportedly “skeptical about the likelihood of a reunion” with the team that fired him in 2009.

Leach was head coach of the Red Raiders from 2000 to 2009, where he had 10 straight winning seasons. He won five of his 10 bowl games, had five top 25 finishes – including a No. 12 finish in 2008 – and went 84-43 overall.

But Mike Leach was ousted in 2009 while an investigation into improper treatment of a player was ongoing.

Leach was suspended and later fired when he refused to apologize, and later filed a suit against Texas Tech. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed and Leach eventually moved on, joining Washington State in 2011.

But according to the report, Leach still holds a grudge. A source close to Leach told the author, “He said, ‘I wouldn’t talk to them. They still owe me from 2009.'”

Suffice it to say, a reunion between Leach and the Red Raiders doesn’t appear to be imminent.