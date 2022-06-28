Missisippi State Reportedly Makes Decision On Mike Leach Contract

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Mississippi State improved from 4-7 to 7-6 in year two under Mike Leach, and apparently the school has seen enough progress to justify extending the head coach.

Leach has agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season, according to reports.

The Bulldogs originally signed Leach to a four-year, $20 million contract to lure him away from Washington State back in 2020.

Mississippi State went just 3-7 in the regular season in 2020, but was invited to the Armed Forces Bowl after the NCAA waived bowl eligibility requirements. The Bulldogs beat Tulsa in that game to finish 4-7.

Leach's team went 7-5 in the regular season last year, including three wins over ranked opponents. However, MSU was blown out by Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

With his new extension in hand, Leach has additional job security, but it would behoove him to turn in another winning season in 2022.