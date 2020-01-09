Mississippi State AD’s Tweet About Mike Leach Going Viral

The SEC West is adding The Pirate. Former Washington State head coach Mike Leach has accepted the Mississippi State head coaching position. The dangerous air-raid offense heads from the West Coast to SEC-country.

Not many saw this hiring taking place. Leach had tremendous success with the WSU Cougars, helping the program become relevant on the West Coast. He now has the challenge of helping the Bulldogs flip the switch in the SEC West – one of the toughest divisions in college football.

Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen is excited about his new hire. Cohen posted one of the best coaching announcements of all time on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

This is awesome.

The SEC West is absolutely stacked with some of the best and most fascinating coaches in college football. Mississippi State now has Leach while Ole Miss just recently hired Lane Kiffin. That in and of itself will make the Egg Bowl must-watch television.

Leach will bring the air-raid offense to Mississippi State. It could take a few years for the system to function as Leach desires. But when it finally finds a groove, the SEC could be in some trouble.

Washington State never won the Pac-12 with Leach as head coach. But his success was unheralded considering the slim pickings he had in recruiting given Washington State University’s location.

The Bulldogs are in for a treat with Leach taking over the program.